YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Belinda Guana departed from this life on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Born March 21, 1966 in Detroit, Michigan to Francisco and Fidela Guana.

She loved to spend time with her family and always kept a smile on her face as well as others. Belinda was definitely and always will be one of a kind. She had a loveable soul that others couldn’t help to be drawn to. She was a Avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Belinda loved to dance to Spanish music and loved to scary and action movies.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother Fidela Gauna, two sons Ricardo Mendez, Jr. Issac Vazquez daughter Lisa DeJesus, brother Francisco, Jr., a bonus daughter Skyla McArthur and her wonderful finance Bob Parker.

Belinda beloved grandmother to Amiya Mendez, Rico Mendez, Jayden DeJesus, Jeremiah Carter, Selena Mendez and Si’ylah Daniels.

Belinda is preceded in death by her father Fransisco Guana, a brother Danny Gauna, a sister Elizabeth Gonzalez.

She was a beautiful friend to many people, she also cussed out many people but if you knew Belinda then you know that was just who she was.

Belinda always wanted to see the good in people and was always willing to help others.

A celebration service will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12.00 p.m.

