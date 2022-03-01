YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “…to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord…”

Mrs. Barbara Louise Carter, 80, Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, February 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Barbara was born March 4, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter to Louise and James Scott.

She married Mr. Eddie Carter in 1992.

Barbara graduated from “The Rayen High School”.

Her hobbies include traveling, fishing, playing bingo, bonazan and visiting different casinos in different states with family and friends. Barbara belongs to the following clubs: Red Hatters (Women in Spirit), Traveling Cavaliers, Golden Girls and Kinship Care.

Mrs. Carter retired from Woodside Receiving Hospital after 20 years of employment with them.

Barbara was a member of St. Peters Baptist Church. She was also on the Mother’s Board and Nurses Guild. Barbara also was a frequent member of bible study with New ‘Grace and Ebenezer Baptist Church and home church St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. Barbara truly loved her family, church family and bible study family.

Barbara leaves to rejoice in the celebration of her life, son; Darrell Scott and a daugher Ronda Harvey both of Youngstown, son’s; Ronald (Dale) Smith and James (Brenda) Smith both of San Antonio Texas, six step-daughters; Valda Gay Woodberry, and Terry Lynn Carter both of Youngstown, Jacqueline (Steve) and Constance Wright both of Columbus, Ohio Janice (Mark) Moore of North Carolina and Debra (Fred) Carter of Missouri, brother; Karl Wilkins of Cleveland, Ohio, she also reared Joshua, Dwanne, twins; Kia and Tia, five great-grandchildren; Corintheia, Nathaniel, Isaiah, Emanuel and Joshua and a host of nieces and nephews. She had 40 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eddie and son; Mark DuBose Jr., two son-in-laws; Charles and Dwan, grandsons; Mari Jr., and Joshua Smith.

Funeral service will be Friday, March 2, 2022, at 12 Noon at the St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, at 640 North Ave Yo. Friends may call from 11:00 – 12 Noon on Friday at the church.

Please remember to follow CDC guidelines ( 6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.