Barbara Jean McRae Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean McRae Smith, daughter of the late Mildred McRae Watson and Anthony Hall and raised by her mother and stepfather, John Watson, was born March 25, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She transitioned from this life to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from complications of COVID19.

Barbara attended North High School and later she received her cosmetology license.

She had been employed as a hair stylist at BJ’s Hair Salon before becoming an independent stylist with her own salon, Nicolette Beauty Salon. She also had a cleaning business that catered to cleaning senior citizens’ homes. She later bought a house big enough to provide elderly care in her home.

Barbara loved cooking, spending time with her family, engaging in outdoor activities and collecting antique furniture.

Barbara grew up in Jerusalem Baptist Church and was a former member of Kathryn Kuhlman Ministries and Emmanuel Ministries.

To cherish her memories and legacy, she leaves her children, Bruce Watson (Deborah Fralin) and Cynthia Thompson (Rev. Ronald), both of Youngstown and Darryl Clardy, Sr. of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; one grandson, Sgt. Darryl Clardy, Jr. with the United States Air Force; four aunts and uncles who were more like siblings to her, Betty Butler, Robert McRae and Gwendolyn Weaver all of Youngstown and Harold McRae of Chicago and many cousins and family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather and former husbands, Donald Clardy and Calvin Smith.

The family expresses their appreciation to the staff of Dandridge’s Burgundi Manor who cared for her for the last ten years of her life.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday , January 13, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,where a private service funeral service for immediate family only.

Social distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

