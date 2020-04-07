Barbara J. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Brown 76, of Youngstown, departed this life of Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

Ms. Brown was born October 10, 1943 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of Robert Hines and Callie Mae Sparks.

She retired from General Electric and was a member of Rising Star Baptist Church and its Ushers Board and Woman’s Ministry.

She enjoyed cooking and was a avid Cleveland Browns fan.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Callie (Marlin) Evans, Natasha (Gary) Price, Yolanda Davis, Donzaleigh (Trevor) Williams and Wandalyn Davis; her stepdaughter, Monique Hooks; her brothers, Earl and John Hines; her granddaughters, whom she reared, Keyoina Owens, Nakeisha Kelley and Kamyla Griffin; her grandsons, Keith, Jr. and Keylin Griffin and one great-grandson, Braylin Kelley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hubert Brown; her daughter, Cassandra Davis and her siblings, Robert Hines, Regina Barnes and Anthony Hines.

Private services will be held for immediate family only.

There will be viewing from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Union Baptist Church.

Due to the current pandemic conditions, viewing time and capacity will be limited.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.

