Barbara Ann (Hannah) Wigfall, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara H. Wigfall, 90, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 7, 2019, at her home.

Barbara was born March 10, 1929, in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was the first child born to Phipral Martin and Jessie Hannah, coming to Youngstown as an infant and staying in Youngstown her entire life.

Mrs. Wigfall was educated in the Youngstown school system and was a graduate of the Rayen High School.

Barbara was a homemaker and a devoted wife to her husband, the late Robert Wigfall, as well as a devoted mother to her children. Her social life consisted of being a sports fan, a devoted card player and belonging to many social clubs.

She leaves to cherish her memory and mourn her passing her children, Ronald (Sedina) Wigfall, Terrie Williams, Traci (Mike) Hall and Robert Wigfall; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Marty (Helen) Ellington and Janice Daniels; a sister-in-law, Margie and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wigfall; her parents; her stepsister, Willa Mae Brown and two grandsons, Terrence Wigfall and Keshon (Wigfall) Wright.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Third Baptist Church. The family will receive friends between 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14 at the church.

Interment to follow in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 14 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.