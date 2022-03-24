YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Barbara A. Louden, 77 of Youngstown, departed her beautiful life on Thursday, March 17, 2022 with her family by her side in Youngstown.

Ms. Louden was born in Alabama on July 2, 1944, a daughter to father, William and mother, Emma.

She moved to Youngstown in her early life and later attended Ohio State University .

She married Albert Louden who was born in North Carolina and later he came to Youngstown, Ohio. They got married Saturday, March 17, 1979 at Greater Friendship Baptist Church and were married for 43 years.

Ms. Barbara was a christian woman who accepted Christ as her Savior. She enjoyed going to church, signing in the church choir and serving on the Usher Board.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a beautiful loving soul who we all will truly miss so dearly and deeply but cry no more, for she would not want us weeping but yet celebrating her home going, remember the good times we each shared with her. Let not your hearts be troubled but be at peace in the everlasting love of the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her loving father, William; mother, Emma and her husband, Albert Louden.

She leaves to cherish her memory, three children, Calvin Kelly of Youngstown, Ohio, Latoya Kelly of Warren, Ohio and Donna Berch of Youngstown, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Alex, Marc, Olivia, Geneva, Jaylen, Javonta, Emoni, Nathaniel, Ja’shaun, Isaiah, Azim and Eris; five great-grandkids, Kai Lynn, Bruce, E’Mvhian, E’Miyah and E’Shawn; one granddog, Shadow and a host of other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, where a visitation with the family we be from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.

