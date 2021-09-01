Ayanna Y. Mills, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ayanna Y. Mills 49, Warren, Ohio departed this life on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.



Ms. Mills was born January 24, 1972 in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of John and Janet Johnson Mills.

She received her Master’s Degree in Psychology from YSU, was a Staffing Manager at Niles Corptemp after previously working as a Manager for Infocision for over 20 years in charge of donating to many organizations and helping so many families.

She was a decorator, enjoyed cooking and watching Lifetime movies, spending time with family and making people laugh.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother; her children, Toby Mills and Stephanie Mills; her adopted mother, Rosalyn Penn-Powell; siblings, Farrell Mills, Alexis King, Selima Flowers and Linda Perdue; granddaughter, Carysma Mills; nieces, Zaire Robinson, Dymon Wheeler and Aniya Bennett; a nephew, Chase Flowers; a Goddaughter, Shayla McElroy and a host of other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father and an aunt, Sally Elliot.

God knew you would be lonely so he called your baby boy, Brandon Bell, home to be with you on August 24, 2021.



Funeral service will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building per Governor DeWine.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.