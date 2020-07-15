Ava Marie Teague, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ava Marie Teague, 51, of Youngstown, departed this life Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley with friends and family surrounded by her side.

Ms. Teague also known as “Ava Leflore” was born March 1, 1969 in Youngstown, a daughter of Florene Leflore (Crook) and Albert Whitley.

She was employed as a bus driver for 10 years.

Ava enjoyed singing, dancing, listening to music and spending time with her family and friends. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She leaves to cherish in her memory, her special friend, Cleavon McClendon; five children, Tamrisha, Marcus, Lamar, Maurice and Kevin Teague; a sister, Alva Given; her brother, Darius Leflore; a half brother and half-sister Kenneth and Randy Whatley, 17 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by two grandmothers; Bertha Mae Leflore and Lillie Whatley; two grandfather, George Leflore Sr. and Albert Whatley Sr.; her aunt, Elizabeth Womack; three uncles, George Jr. , Charles and Clemale Leflore and three cousins, Pernell Brewer, George Leflore and Stephanie Leach.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 16, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.