YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Asia R. Ivy, 32, of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital.

Asia was born July 17, 1991, in Youngstown, a daughter of Rushie James Scott and Carolyn Ivy.

Asia graduated from Chaney High School and went on to receive her Medical Assistance Certificate from P. Ross Berry.

Asia was employed at Gateways to Better Living as a Home Health Aide and she also worked at Callos and VXI.

Asia was a sweet, kind hearted, person with a heart of gold who loved spending time with her family and especially her nieces and nephews.

She leaves to cherish her memory her parents; grandmother, Louise Thurman; four sisters, Sakisha Forest, Selina Miller, Chikita Ivy and Brea Scott; five brothers, Rushie Scott, Tremaine Ivy, Richard Ivy, Kevin Ivy and James Rushie Scott; aunts, Darlena Brown, Marian Brown and Tracey Huff and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Hunt; two sisters, Darkel Forest and Tasharla Ivy; grandparents, James and Sandra Scott and cousins, Desion Brown and Malkano Bowman.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 12:00 noon, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, on Wednesday, November 15, at the funeral home.

Please remember to wear a mask when entering the funeral home. Please keep the Ivy Family in your daily prayers.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.