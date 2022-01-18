YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Arthur Harris, 74, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his residence.

Arthur affectionately known as “Uncle Bubba” was born on December 4, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio. The son of Thomas Harris and Minnie Florence (Wilson) Harris.

He was a 1968 graduate of South High Warriors where he was a member of the acapella choir.

He worked at Campbell Works Sheet and Tube for 10 years and then went on to work for General Motors Lordstown where he retired. After his retirement he went on to work for Meals on Wheels in 2007 as the cook assistant. He retired as the cook assistant and then volunteered for dinner deliveries with his friend Ralph Bevacquas. He volunteered to decorate the Christmas trees in Mill Creek Park where he would sing for the clients. Uncle Art was the life of all parties he attended and there wasn’t one person that he met that did not like him.

Art was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church where he sang in the Male Chorus. He loved to cook and sing. His favorite meal was his “world” famous meatballs. He was a true die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. But most of all he loved his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memories three brothers: Tommie (Vernell) Harris, Mickey Harris, Curtis (Darlene) Harris and sister-in-law Vera Harris all of Youngstown, Ohio. Three Aunts: Barbara (Andrew) Lane, Roxanne Tate, and Jo Ann Wilson. A host of nieces and nephews as well as a host of great nieces and nephews, family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister Elizabeth Harris and three brothers: Roosevelt Harris, Herbert Harris, Donald Harris and sister-in-law Linda Harris. His grandparents Johnny and Elizabeth Wilson and Mosley and Ora Harris.

We were blessed by God to walk his journey with him. Art touched many hearts during his life time. He will be sadly missed.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday January 20, 2022, at New Bethel Baptist Church with a visitation with the family from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing, wearing your mask over your mouth nose will be required and seating will be limited.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.