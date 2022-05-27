YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Arthaia Ann Spivey-Barksdale, 64 of Youngstown, has departed this life on Saturday evening, May 14, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of the Valley.

She was born April 19, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas W. Spivey, Sr. and Sylvia Marie (Carter) Spivey.

She graduated from North High School in 1976.

Ms. Spivey-Barksdale was a certified nursing assistant whom retired in 2012.

She enjoyed cooking, puzzle books, watching movies (of all kind) and most important, being around her family.

She is survived by her children, Samara L. Spivey and John (Melissa) Shade, both of Youngstown and Quintin Spivey of Columbus, Ohio; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She also two siblings, Thomas W. Spivey, Jr. and Marvin Spivey and a host of nieces, nephews, as well as other relatives and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Tommy Lou Harden.

A memorial service will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.