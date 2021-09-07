Armani Wainwright, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Armani Wainwright, a life-long resident of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the age of 22.



Armani was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 28, 1998 to Derrick Wainwright and Mary Harris.

She attended Life Skills.

She was a devoted mother to her children who also loved listening to music, singing, dancing and doing hair.

Armani is survived by her parents; her three children, Alaya Wainwright, A’Zeikio Wainwright and Sebastian Wainwright; her sisters, Briasia Brown, Kalaya Wainwright, Daniesha Wainwright and D’Asia Weaver; her grandparents; Wayne Thigpen and Deidra Harris; a great-grandmother,; Nelly Harris an aunt, Barbara Robinson and a host of other aunts on the Harris and Wainwright side, a host of aunts and uncles on the Montgomery side of the family as well.



Armani was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph Wainwright and Jaquelyn Wainwright and her great-grandparents, Mary Gibson, Leo Gibson and Lonnie Harris.



Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

The family will be receiving guests following the service at Youngstown Event Center, 12 E. Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered to the family.



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building per Governor DeWine. Thank you in advance.

