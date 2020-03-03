Antwan Matthew Daye, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Antwan Matthew Daye, 41, transitioned to eternal rest Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Mr. Daye was born June 26, 1978, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Tommy Lee Brown and Pearlene Daye.

He attended South High School.

Antwan was a lyricist and positive rapper. He traveled extensively with several bands. He enjoyed traveling, fitness, nutrition and laughter.

Antwan was a warm, compassionate, and lively person. He hated to see anybody sad and went out of his way to cheer him or her up. He often expressed deep concern for suffering in the world and black communities. He had a strong desire to improve himself and the world through messages of hope and understanding. Antwan was really into fashion and had a very distinguished style.

He leaves to mourn his two children, Arin Levy of South Carolina and Ahyla Rose Daye of Ogden, Utah; one grandchild, Joshua Levy; eight siblings, Floyd Daye of Fresno California, Cornell Daye of Benton Harbor, Michigan, Shantel Daye of Ogden, Utah, Sekenah (Jesse) Daye Tennison of Saint Joseph, Michigan, Tamika Irby of Chesapeake, Virginia, Duwan Irby of Austin, Texas, Sherika Irby of Youngstown and Tiffany Irby of Elyria; parents, Tommy Lee Brown of Youngstown, Ohio and Pearlene Daye of Saint Joseph, Michigan; grandparents, Matthew and Mary F. Tidmore Brown and a hosts uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Fred and Ruby Daye.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Temple Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church in Youngstown, Ohio. Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Arrangements are entrusted to F. D. Mason Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 4, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.