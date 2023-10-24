NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Antonio LaRoy Talley 41, New Castle, Pennsylvania, departed this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Antonio was born November 15, 1981 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Sam Lee Lowry, Jr. and Lauren Talley.

He graduated from New Castle High School and went on to attend New Castle School of Trades and received his associates degree as an electrician and continued to acquire skills sets such as crane operating and welding.

He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, he had a great sense of humor that was larger than life and was always the life of the party. He enjoyed video games, educational materials, politics, sports and animals, especially cats.

He leaves to cherish his memory his only daughter, Serenity Talley; a son, Mason Talley; a brother, Travon Talley; four sisters, LaRese Talley, Sasha Talley, Arena Talley and Keveeda Myers; his grandmother, Katie Lowry, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; his grandparents, Sam Lee Lowry, Sr., Lois Rebecca Mock Talley and Marvin Talley and one of his closest cousin, Natasha Talley.

Funeral service will be Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Thank you Talley Family for giving us the honor to serve you. Please remember the family in your daily prayers.

