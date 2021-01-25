Anthony Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Anthony Harris 64, of Youngstown, was called home on January 12, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Harris was born May 13, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Beatrice Harris.

He was previously employed by A plus Company.

He was an avid pet lover and I am sure that most people who knew Anthony also knew Rocky…. mans best friend…. his beloved dog. He loved classic cars, motorcycles and a variety of music. He had such a big spirit and a great personality, he loved helping people and was a friend and helper to the end.

He leaves to cherish his memory, Cynthia Moore his loving partner of 25 years; two daughters, Angelica M. Harris and Laura Humphries, both of Seaford, Delaware; six siblings, William C. Harris, Kenneth T. Harris, Richard C. Harris, Denise D. Sydney and Sandra L. Harris, all of Youngstown and Carolyn (Erine) Pugh of Columbus; three grandchildren, Aryona Lateef, Avyonetae Lateef and Kenya Johnson and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Elizabeth Bivens and a grandson, Abdul Lateef.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., where a private service funeral service for immediate family only.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you very much

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.