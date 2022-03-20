YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annette Butler, 62, of Youngstown, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her residence.

Annette was born July 17, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Lucille Butler and the late John Gilford.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding where she belonged to many clubs. She received her medical transcriptionist certificate from Trumbull Business College.

She worked in the very department at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for several years and also worked for PurFoods and Belmont Confections as a quality assurance technician.

Annette was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was a member of Word and Music Ministries.

She enjoyed cooking, listening to the soulful sounds of Earth, Wind, and Fire and enjoying life. Her vibrant energy and smile could warm any room. She was never a stranger to anyone but a friend to all.

Annette will be sadly missed by her beloved daughter, Chiara (Rydell) and son Dharon of Youngstown, as well as her mother, brother, Carl Butler; sisters, Ruby El-Amir and Ester Butler. She also leaves her five grandchildren, Cyarah, Gaziah, Royalty and Ra’Nylah and her first grandson, Sage.

Besides her father, Annette was preceded in death by her sister, Louise (Butler) Worthey and a brother Jerry Gilford.

The funeral will be on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Word and Music Ministries. Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this difficult bereavement hour.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.