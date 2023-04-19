YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Angileek “Ann” W. Vines 69, Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 peacefully at her residence.

Ms. Vines was born on March 17, 1954 a child of Sadie Mae Vines and Matthew Levette.

She worked as a Support Staff at Addictions Programs of Mahoning County.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her only child; Michelle (Robert Greene) Vines of Youngstown, grandchildren; Shanqualia Vines, Jeffona Thompson, Ebony Vines, of whom she reared all of Youngstown, Ohio, Tierea Jennings, Amber Jennings, TreVaughn Powell, Sadia Vines, Kenneth Sharpe, Brandon Williams, Trinity Adams, Marquaysha Williams, LeQuishia Carter, Tijah Reynolds, Tasia Reynolds, Conswayla Reynolds, Chris Reynolds, Estalita Watson, all of Yo., Ohio; great-grandchildren; ZyErra Vines, Kennedi Sharpe,Arie’Onna Jennings, Richard Watkins, Jr., Za’Kihyla Watkins, A’Lontaee Jordan, ArManii Powell, Dierra McCullough, A’Niyah Easterly, and Trinten Adams all of Youngstown, Ohio; her siblings, Alphonso Poole of Los Angeles, California, Raymond (Patricia) Poole of Lafayette, Alabama, Angie Jenkins of Youngstown, Ohio, John (Gwen) Poole of Yo., Arthur Vines of Farrell, Pennsylvania., Thelma Vines of Youngstown, Ohio; a long time special friend, Rodney Anderson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Elizabeth Simmons, Charlie V. Anderson, James Poole, Ray Vines, Velma Vines, and great-grandchild Brooklyn Curry.

Funeral service will be Friday, April 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Ave. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK WHEN ENTERING THE CHURCH.

F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. We thank you for entrusting us with your care.

