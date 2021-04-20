Angela Lynn McCoy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Lynn McCoy, affectionately known as “Angie”, was born September 11, 1963. She gained her heavenly wings at her residence on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.



Angela was a proud graduate of East High School class of 1981. She furthered her education at Central State University.

Angela loved the Lord and served in the church all of her life. Her passion was for singing and directing. While at Jerusalem Baptist Church she was the youth choir leader for the “Buds of Promise” choir. When Angela joined Greater Friendship she sang in the choir and on the praise team before later becoming the Music Director of multiple choirs while also serving as the Craft Coordinator for Vacation Bible School. Her gift of music and song was loved and known all over the community, she blessed so many people with her beautiful voice. Angela loved working with children. She volunteered endlessly at Champs, a summer camp program at New Bethel Baptist Church and many other community organizations and block watch events. Angela was also the director of the Williamson School gospel choir where she was also employed.



Angela worked for Harrington Benefits then went on to work in the Youngstown City School system for ten years. While working at Williamson Elementary School, she worked as the Parent Engagement Coordinator.

Angela touched everyone she knew with her effervescent personality; she never met a stranger because everyone loved her. There was never a time when you needed her that she would not be there. Angela loved her family dearly and how we gathered at various homes for family functions, she was the “life of the party”. Her smile lit up the room and her laugh was as big as her spirit. She also enjoyed shopping, fishing and cooking.



Angela was married 21 years to Michael McCoy and to this union they have two daughters, Carla Stevens and Kayla McCoy.

Angela leaves to cherish her loving memories, her husband, Michael McCoy; two daughters, Carla Stevens and Kayla McCoy; her siblings, Timothy Brown, Marion (Edith) Brown, Michael Brown, Steven Brown, Judy (Pastor James) Bowie and Karen (Brian) Hobard; a special aunt, Minnie Erkard; two Goddaughters, Amber Bowie and Kennedy Pickard, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Booker and Margaret Brown and her grandparents, Minnie Anderson and Marion Anderson.



Funeral service will be Friday, April 23, 2021, at 12:00 Noon, at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.



Due to the pandemic please follow the CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask that covers your mouth and nose. Please do not linger around so that the family can start their private family funeral service promptly at 12:00 Noon.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.