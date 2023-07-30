YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angel “Brim” Brito, Jr., 30, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, July 14, 2023, unexpectedly at his residence.

Angel was born November 11, 1992, in Bronx, New York, a son of Angel and Sonia Figueroa Brito, Sr.

He was a lover of action movies and was a gifted up and coming rap artist.

He was full of life and loved hanging out with his friends and family. He was such a genuine person and was pure at heart. He was also a sports fan. He loved any sport that had to do with New York City!

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; siblings, Jamar (Danyelle Wilkerson) Spivey, Joseph (Madeline Ramos) Figueroa and Louis (Ashley) Brito; his princess, Bryanna Figueroa; his grandmother, Sonia Talmadge and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

