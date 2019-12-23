Andrew Mike Williams, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Mike Williams, Sr. , 63, departed this life Monday, December 16, 2019, at Park Vista nursing home after a long illness surrounded by loved ones.



Mike, as he was known to many, was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 5, 1956, the son of Earlene Wright.



Mike proudly served as a Sergeant in the US Army during the Vietnam and post-Vietnam war.

As a civilian he became a Steel worker, as well as a proud father, grandfather and spouse, to Dorothy “Dot” Holloway, who he loved dearly until his final days.

He had a love of reading and most of all, a love of music. With a music collection that spanned several decades you could count on him to bring life to the party and spread joy and laughter for hours as he played all of your favorite hits.



The only thing that he loved more than music, was his family, whom he leaves to mourn his passing. The father of eight children, Aisha, Andrew Mike, Jr., Brandon, Daniel and Tachieka Williams and Dante and Tamicka Holloway. He was the grandfather of 25 and great-grandfather of six. He was the loving brother of Clifford Wright, Vincent Jenkins, Lolly Williams and Jerrlyn High.



He also leaves to cherish his memory, a host of nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly.



As he enters heavens gates, he will be reunited with his youngest son, Sean Marquise Williams, who he affectionally called “Small World”.



He is also preceded in death by his mother; a grandson, Anthony Dorsett and a sister, Valerie Williams.

Services will be held at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. December 27, 2019.

Calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.