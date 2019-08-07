Andrew J. Huff, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, for Mr. Andrew J. Huff, 83, Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his residence.



Mr. Huff was born September 16, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of Andrew Huff and Pauline Draper Arson.

He was a 1953 graduate of The Rayen School and attended YSU.

Happily retired, he was a former employee of Jones & Laughlin Cold Metal Products and Sears.

He was a member of the church, it’s usher board, a member of Covenant Lodge #59, Blazaleel Consistory 15 and United Supreme Council Prince Hall Affiliation, Al Asir Temple #210, Past Worthy Patron of Rising Sun #82 and an Air Force Veteran.

He was an avid bowler and was a member of the Monday Night Mix, Southern Tavern, F.D. Mason and Senior Bowling Leagues and was and avid golfer.

He leaves his children, John (Karen) Bankston, Donald Huff and Dr. Terri (Andrew) Huff-Simmons; sister, Cynthia (Wallace) Thomas; brother-in-law, Donald (Betty) Shaw; 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and a special friend, Ms. Vicky “Pie” Alexander.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, the former Yvonne L. Shaw, whom he married November 5, 1962, died in 1987 and his uncle, Ernest Butler.

Friends may call on Friday, August 9, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. and on Saturday, August 10, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

