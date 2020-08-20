Andrew Benson, Younstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew C. Benson 71, departed this life Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Benson was born May 18, 1949 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son to Andrew and Anna Mae Benson.

He work for Delphi Packer until he retired and also a van driver for Celtic for several years.

He was a Vietnam Veteran who received a National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service medal w/2, Bronze Service stars, Vietnam Campaign medal w/2 device and an Army Commendation medal. He was also in the National Guard and graduate of South High School.

He enjoyed listening to music and watching old western movies.

His memory will be held by his beloved daughter, Heather Benson; his stepson, Kevin Green; his grandchildren, Paul Sharmara Benson; two stepgreat-grandchildren; two nieces and a host of other family and friends and a special thanks to Latosha Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Ellen; a stepson, John Dow; an aunt, Tennie Williams and a grandmother, Ruth Banks.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

