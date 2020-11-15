Amos “Peanut” Leonard Walker, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amos Leonard Walker, Sr., affectionately known as “Peanut” to family and friends, made his transition to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after a valiant fight with lung cancer.

Amos had a full life which left him with a lot of wisdom and insight, son to Emory and Florence Walker, Amos was born on January 25, 1943 in Girard, Ohio where he spent his formative years.

He obtained his high school diploma and joined the Army where he began his career in cooking. He received his cooking certificates and began to cultivate his area of expertise, barbecue. After his time in the Army, he spent many years in Miami, Florida. After moving back to Youngstown, he settled into his career at Youngstown State University, retiring from Christman Dining services in 2010. He loved YSU and all the students he encountered there, feeding the students both food and knowledge, teaching them life lessons to inspire and encourage them to strive for greatness.

Truly a man of faith, Amos was an active member at New Bethel Baptist Church. He was involved in the Prison Ministry and the Senior Adult Choir. He often attended Sunday school and bible study and was always ecstatic when asked to lead prayer. His faith carried him during his bout with cancer; he was not afraid of being sick or of the transition he was to make.

Amos leaves behind to cherish his memory beloved friend, Audrey Walker, affectionately known as “Cakes”; children, Rosalyn Walker, Angela (Terrell) Billups and Elizabeth Lee, all of Youngstown, Terri Walker of Warren, Keona (Derrick) Walker of Columbus and Demetrius Allen of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his siblings, Emogene Ready of Columbus, Ellen Garrett, Lionel Walker and Laverne Walker, all of Youngstown; special nephew, Fred Walker, Jr. of Detroit, Michigan; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Proceeding Amos in death are his parents; his son, Amos L. Walker, Jr.; siblings, Vera Walker, Frederick Walker, Sr. and Thelma Barros and grandchildren, Roosevelt Walker Hobby, Latashia Walker and JayKwon Sharp.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a. m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at New Bethel Baptist Church.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building. Rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.