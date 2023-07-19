YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The ever-loved Amari Zagotti passed away peacefully on July 7, 2023.

Amari was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 16, 2021, to parents Brianna Zagotti and Eugene Mathews.

Amari was an active, happy toddler. An adorable boy and much like many toddlers, Amari was curious, joyful and loved to explore, which kept Bri on her toes!

He loved his brother, Cam, playing and Cocomelon. All who’ve encountered this angelic child fell in love with his sweet giggle and beaming smile. Amari was a bright spark and was destined to be a huge personality, even though his time on earth was cut tragically short. Though his life was brief, his memory lives on with his friends and family.

Amari leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, sibling, Cameron Williams; grandparents, Abdul and Betty Zagotti-Lateef; bonus grandmother, Lisa Prichard, as well as his uncles, Brandon Zagotti, Raiden Lateef, Alonzo McKinney, Anthony R. Walker, Jamell North, Jason Dunkle, Barry Wallace and Jermaine Mccree; Godfather, Jamie Traylor; Godmother, Kiara Casey, Godsisters, Janiyah and Dream Powers and Iylah Scott; aunts, Sahara Dixon, Kimtasha Edmonds, Helena McKinney Jazmen Henry and Raven Phillips and extended family and friends.

He was greeted at Heaven’s gate by his grandfather, Alonzo McKinney; great-grandmothers, Patricia Lee Smith and Mary Lou Zagotti; grandfathers, Edward Craft and James R. Zagotti, uncle, Christopher Cordero; Bruce Banks; great-great-grandmother, Jeanette Pope and a rich lineage of loved ones.

The family welcomes you to celebrate his life with a visitation from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where the celebration begins promptly at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.