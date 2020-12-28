Alwayne M. Green, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alwayne M. Green, Sr., 76, of Youngstown, entered into his eternal rest at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 18, 2020.



Mr. Green was born August 15, 1944, in Jackson, Mississippi, a son to Richard Green and Odessa Vaughn and he was reared by James Dixie.

While as a young child, he and his mother moved to Youngstown, Ohio.



He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1963, upon graduation he joined the United States Army, where he served in the Vietnam war as a combat engineer and was honorably discharged in July 1972.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 504 and was a Free Mason 732.

After leaving the military, he briefly worked at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube, he drove school buses for Campbell City Schools, he received his CDL license and begin over the road trucking that was a job he really enjoyed.

He later was employed at various jobs in the housekeeping and maintenance departments including, Blue Chip in Niles, Warrior Inc., Varsity Cleaning for the Southern Park Mall and Parkside Church in Struthers.



He attended Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church USA and was baptized in 1960. He excepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 2009. Alwayne touched many lives and was a true friend to many.



He leaves cherish his memory and passing his loving wife whom he married August 14, 1993 the former Debra Kerns; two daughters, Sebrena (Mark) Carter of Columbus, Ohio, Lebrena Kerns of Youngstown; his son, Alwayne Green, Jr., of Youngstown; seven siblings, Robert (Beverly) Dixie, Charles (Jacqueline) Dixie, Lawerance (Ellen) Dixie, Arthur (Mary) Dixie, Earl Dixie, Shirley Peace and Barber Dykes; his grandchildren, Markuise Carter Maressa Carter and Tayvon Kerns; his great-grandson, Maurise Kerns, Jr.; his special Goddaughter, Darlene Joy Armour and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Maurise Kerns, Sr.



The family will receive 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Jaylex Center where a funeral service will follow.



Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.



For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.



The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.