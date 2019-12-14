Alto Felder, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Alto Felder Sr, 48, Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center.



Mr Felder was born August 11, 1971, in Youngstown, a son of Willie Felder and Delores Wiggins.

He was a Direct Care Staff for Consumer Support and he loved hiking.

He leaves his mother, children; Aona, Cherell, Alto Jr., Autumn, Adeem and Anton Felder, siblings; Hannah Felder, Gladys Wilder, Fred Wiggins, Anna Sherrod and Timothy Wiggins, 21 grandchildren, and his life companion; Susan Tacey.



He was preceded in death by his father, his grandmother; Louis Walton, C.D. Walton and his great nephew; JaQuan Wiggins.

Friends may call from 10 am to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the funeral.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Funeral Home, Inc.