Allison Patricia Bell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Inc., for Ms. Allison Patricia Bell, 58, Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her residence.



Ms Bell was born October 2, 1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of James A and Mary L. Gifford Bell, Sr.

She was a 1980 graduate of Sough High School and was a LPN.

She leaves her son, Michael Allen Bell; siblings, James A. Bell, Jr. and Adrian (Theresa) Douglas and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.



