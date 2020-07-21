Alise Felder, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alise Felder 82, of Youngstown, departed this life Friday, July 17, 2020 at Windsor House.

Ms. Felder was born November 7, 1937 in Logan West Virginia a daughter of Joseph and Jean Felder.

She was formally employed with Danridge’s Burgundy Nursing Home in laundry. She was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church and the nurses guild. She was also a devoted mother to many.

She leaves to cherish her memory and her brother Robert (Linda) Felder; her children, Ricky Felder, Leslie and Tomeka Toney and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives that loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Henry, James, Charles Felder, Geraldine Toney and Betty Grace.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church ,where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

