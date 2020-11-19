Alfredo Vargas, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alfredo Vargas, Jr. 61, of Youngstown, transitioned on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Mr. Vargas was born October 4, 1959 a Youngstown a son to Alfredo Sr. And Crucita Vargas Manisonet.

He worked at Trivium as a Extrusion Machine Operator.

He was also a member of Tainos Motorcycle Club House.

He leaves to cherished memory his wife, Sandra L. Vargas; his mother; his children, Naomi (Dawon) Vargas Townsend and Jamila Vargas; his other children/ niece and nephews, Erica Vargas, Richard Rodriguez and David Santiago Jr.; his siblings, Maria Vargas, Linda (Ronald) McEroy, Debbie Baez, Migdalia Vargas, Awilda Vargas; his grandchildren, Da’Janae, Elen’a, Dawan, Isaiah and India; his great-grandchildren, Kaeya and Ka’Myah; two Goddaughters, Tamika and Yolanda and a host of nieces nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, his brother, Edwin Vargas and a sister-in-law, Terry Dean.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a. m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Zion Dominion Global Ministries 2003 Wilson Ave. Youngstown, OH 44506, where a service funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family during this difficult time.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.