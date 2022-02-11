YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfreda D. Atkins 66, Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Vibra Rehabilitation Hospital.



Alfreda was born July 24, 1955, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma , a daughter of Chester B. White and Freda Mae Jackson.

She was a business owner/operator of Faith Temple Community Outreach Homes. She was a beautician and was a foster parent, she housed and cared for the homeless, she ran a veterans home and she ran a convenient store called “Southside Express”, she was currently going to school as a business major and was intending on graduating this month.

She was always goal and business minded but did love to hang out with her children and grandchildren. She was a funny person always trying to make someone laugh with her. She was a kind, outgoing, caring person that everyone enjoyed being around.



She leaves to cherish her memories her children; Alton White, Melvin White, Malcolm Atkins, Michael Atkins, Miracle Atkins and Chester Burns, 11 grandchildren, her siblings; Jackie, Sharon,and Reedie, her three favorite cousins; Darlene, Veeda and Dale and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, an aunt and her favorite cousin; Lawanda.



Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral at 12 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Tuesday at the funeral home.



Please remember to follow CDC guidelines ( 6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



We were given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.