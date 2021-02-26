Alfred Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Williams, Jr., 69, Youngstown, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at his home.

He was born October 27, 1951 in Louisville, Alabama, a son of the late Alfred and Naomi Williams.

Preceded in death by siblings, Janette Crawford of Detroit, Michigan and Margaret Williams of Youngstown, Ohio; late wife, JoAnne Williams of Youngstown, Ohio; stepdaughter, Debra Hickson and grandson, Juawon Fields.



Alfred was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School at the early age of 16. He was a 1969 graduate of Central State College in which he received his Bachelor’s in Applied Science. Also, a graduate of Youngstown College of Business in Professional Drafting. Alfred was a member of the fraternity Phi Beta Sigma at Central State.

He enjoyed working with children as a teacher, social worker and juvenile detention aide for many years.

He was an avid lover of playing the drums with various schools and church bands. He also enjoyed fishing and playing billiards throughout the years. Alfred was a very compassionate, loving individual with a non-judgmental heart.



He is survived by his siblings, Willie Williams of Titusville, Florida, Louise Williams and Mary Frances Williams, of Youngsown, Ohio; his stepchildren, Loraine McKinnon and Richard Hickson, of Youngstown, Ohio; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Ja’Lon Stanford of whom he reared.

He was a member of the New Vision New Day Ministry church in Youngstown, Ohio for many years.



There will be a viewing only from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.