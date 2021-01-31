Alexis James, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved angel Alexis James transcended on Sunday, January 24, 2021, surrounded by her love ones at Mercy Health Center.

Alexis James was born to Lilly Bell whom, due to complications during child birth, lost her life and Alexis’s twin sister as well. Due to this tragedy Alexis was then adopted by Mrs. Adell and Mr. Charles Glover whom raised her.

She was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother whom loved the Lord and was a active member of The New Hope Renewing of the Holy Ghost Church.

She loved cooking, singing, dancing, living life and spending lots of time with her love ones. Family meant everything to her. She was very blessed and gifted beyond measure. Her hands were blessed with skills making her a fashion designer with her own original work with passion and creativity. Due to these skills, she was then discovered by Calvin Klein making one of her dreams come true.

She married the greatest love of her life Curtis James, Sr. March 29, 1993, from this holy union they had four beautiful children. The two of them together have raised many children outside of their own as well, which speaks volumes on the type of woman she was. She and her husband loved unconditionally, together they reared and raised each and everyone of them. They were evenly yoke. They were each other’s teammate joined by God as.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories and celebrate her life and legacy, Crystal Williams, Angela Williams and Elizina James all of Youngstown, Ohio; her loving grandchildren, Khayree Williams, David Williams IV, David Greene V, Korey Williams, Leon Anthony Mick, Jr.and Journey Heaven Williams, all of Youngstown, Ohio; two foster grandchildren, Sylvia Washington and Michael Zarlingo, all of Youngstown, Ohio; her great-grandchildren, Jesus Malik Hammond of Columbus, Ohio, Kyla Williams, Khayree Williams, Jr. and Lazarus Amir Williams all of Youngstown, Ohio; eight other foster grandchildren; her loving stepchildren, Curtis James, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio; Carmen-Lynn James-Eggins (Erik) of California; Bruce Hathcock (Liza) of Australia, Majustic Fredrick Strong of Canton, Ohio, Tina Stamps of Connecticut and Marcus Caldwell (Catherine) of Columbus, Ohio.; her cousin, Mamie Lula Russell of Miami, Florida; her brother, Fredrick Coger of Gainesville, Florida; her best friend and God sister, Stephanie Agee (Stevie) and a host of family friend

Waiting on her at Heaven’s gate, her (Bae- Bae), Curtis James, Sr. of 42 years; her son, Korey James; two grandsons, Ziere Raylin Malik Blunt, Jr. and Christopher Sutton, Jr.; a granddaughter, Angela Alexis Williams; her stepdaughter, Lee Chell, known as Princess; her birth mother, Lilly Bell; adopted parents, Adell and Charles Glover; her siblings, Geraldine Coger, Jessie Coger, Norvell Glover, Willie Glover, Joseph Glover, Albert Glover Mary Guinn and Aunt Baby.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., where a private service funeral service for immediate family only.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.