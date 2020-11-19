Aletha Alli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aletha (Blondi) Alli, 63 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her residence.

Ms. Alli was born August 7, 1957 in Youngstown a daughter to John, Sr. and Nell C. Alli.

She was a 1976 South High graduate.

She was employed with J.E. Washington Funeral Services as a housekeeper. She also worked at various bars in Youngstown area including Betty’s Bar on Albert St., 541 on Garland Avenue and enjoyed shooting pool.

She leave to cherish her memory, her son, Jessie (Yolanda) Driver III; her siblings, Julane Alli, Salane (Charles Lynch) Alli and John Alli, Jr.; her close companion, Leibert Burnett; her grandchildren; Marquasha Driver, Jessie Driver, TyRasha Riley, Markesha Driver, Naudia Driver, Terence Driver, Teakwon Driver and Ternisha Sutton; seven great-grandchildren; her long time friend, Holsie Rivers and his daughter, Adrian Fordham and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Richard Fletcher; her son, Terence Driver; her siblings, Helen Alli Fason, Norma Jean Alli McElroy, Richard and Jerry Alli and a grandson, Jayontae.

A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

