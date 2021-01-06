Alberta Rollins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Alberta Rollins 88, of Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Rollins was born January 17, 1932 in Campbell, Ohio a daughter of Harold, Jr. and Annabelle Ashmore Rollins.

Due to the current pandemic a memorial service will take place at a later date.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family at this difficult time.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.