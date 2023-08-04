YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Whitted, Jr. was born February 5, 1966, in Patterson, New Jersey to the parents of Albert Whitted, Sr. and Magalene Whitted.

Albert, Jr. departed this life on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Albert is preceded in death by his parents, Magalene and Albert Whitted, Sr.; sister, Stephanie Whitted and brother, Frank Whitted.

Albert Whitted, Jr. leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters, Toikeisha Lake, Caponya Whitted, Shianne Whitted and Angela Whitted; sons, Albert E. Whitted the 1st, Albert J. Whitted the 2nd and Michael J. Whitted; his brothers, Maurice McMillion, Darren McMillion, Jerome McMillion, Fabian Whitted and Joseph Whitted; sisters, Sarenda Whitted, Alanda James and Anginette James; grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

Albert will be remembered for his love of family, his love for grilling and his ability to clear out a family barbecue because somebody ate all the food! Albert’s memory will be cherished and his legacy will be carried on in his namesakes.

Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 7, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 1:00 p.m.

Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

