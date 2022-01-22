YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Albert Salter, 91, of Youngstown, Ohio, known as “Buster” to his friends and family, departed this life on Saturday, January, 15, 2022.

Mr. Salter was born on March 02, 1930 in Montgomery, Alabama. He was a son of Dempey Salter and Jessie B. Bruner.

He worked at Falcon Foundry for more than 38 years and after retirement, he worked at Sparkle Market for 10 years.

He was also a pro bowler as a member of the United States Bowling Congress and played locally as well for the FD Mason Bowling League.

Mr. Salter deeply loved his family and enjoyed many strong friendships from his work and bowling career. He will be remembered for his caring nature, wonderful sense of humor, and strong work ethic.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Nakiya Salter-Spencer (Richard) and Lamar Salter; a grandchild, Laya White and a host of nephews and nieces, including Deborah Smith (Bill) of Columbus.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife and life partner of 63 years, Alice Salter; son, Albert Salter, Jr. and three brothers, Ben Salter, Pete Salter and Lee Madison Butler.

I am the light of the world, he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life. –John 8:12

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, where a visitation with the family we be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.

F.D Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.