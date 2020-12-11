Albert Lewis Love, Youngstown,Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Albert Lewis Love passed away suddenly Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home.

Albert was the son of Susie Love Bryant and Elbert Lewis.

He was born July 9, 1964 in Greenville, Mississippi moving to Youngstown, Ohio at a very young age.

He attended Youngstown City Schools graduating from East High School in 1983 where he played football and basketball.

Albert served in the Army from September 13, 1983 to May 13, 1991. He was a Specialist a Private First Class and Second Forward Support Battalion a Second Armon Division.

He was a army service ribbon and was awarded National Defense Metal. He was honored with and Overseas Ribbon and Shooler Badge Ribbon.

He was also a boxer for the Army fighting all over the country in 1984. He won two championships in the tough man boxing competition in 2002 and 2003 . He won third place in the APG Chapel Coffee House Chess tournament.

He had a love for being a Sensia Karate teacher. He was a Avid Pittsburg Steelers fan and Baylor College football team. His hobbies were going to the casino and enjoyed playing the piano.

Albert was A dedicated father, son, brother and uncle. Karate sensei

Armored recipient.



He will be greatly missed by his mother; three son’s Albert Jr., Lawrence (Courtnae) Love and Rhafiel Hayes all of Texas; three daughters; Jiquala Ruston, of Youngstown, Shacira Love of Texas and Zaria Love of Virginia; 11 grandchildren, Aaryn, Kashton, Kaydence, Rayquawn and

Sania Love, Cam’ron Holland, Timothy Jr, and Ty’Juan Robinson, Amina’Ahjilai and Corey Rushton, Marquis jr. And Malaysia Bebbs; his brother Lawrence Love (Carla); his sister, Leslie Bryant-Johnson and a host of nieces nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son Marquis Bebbs, His stepfather Curtis Bryant, his grandparents, Jesse and Susie Love and two uncles, Luster and Sylvester Petty.

There will be a visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, INC.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.