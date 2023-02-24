YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert L. Drummond of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the age of 85.

Albert was born September 2, 1937 in Steubenville, Ohio a son of Calvin and Byrdella Wright Drummond.

He attended Girard High School.

Albert worked at General Motors.

He enjoyed bowling, hanging out at Southern Tavern and was an Army veteran serving in the Vietnam Era.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Desonia “Red” Dawson Drummond, married for 30 years; his children, Evette Drummond of Girard, Shirley (Edward) Dawson, Sherrice Dawson, Darrell and Maurice Dawson, all of Youngstown; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers Calvin and David “Sonny” Drummond and a host of niece, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Brydella Drummond and Johnnie Logan.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00p.m. prior to the service.

