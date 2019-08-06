Albert D. Jones, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Victory Christian Church Liberty, for Mr. Albert D. Jones, Jr., 26, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Hospice House.

Mr. Jones was born November 5, 1992, in Youngstown, a son of Albert Jones, Sr. and April Gilbert.

He was a member of the church, loved dancing, singing and cooking.

He leaves his parents; siblings, Darius, Jayden, Antuan, Tish, Ciera and Shae Jones, Tiffany and Nicholas Douthitt and Quintin Gilbert and his grandparents, Lula Mae Jones, AD Jones and James Neely.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Karen Gilbert and Henry Hall, Sr.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7 at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.