Albert Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Albert Campbell, 92, of Youngstown, transitioned to be with the lord life Monday, September 29, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Campbell was born July 14, 1928, in Pennsylvania, a son Randall and Hattie Sistrunk Campbell.

He retired from LTV Steel and was a Navy Veteran.

He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his sisters, Earline Tate, Bertha Sistrunk, Delores Kelly and Louise Sistrunk and his granddaughter, Jeannine Carter; his great-grandchildren, Jewan Carter, Roneisha, Romero and LaJuan Thomas and great-great-grandchildren, Dewey, Jr. and Nyla Burkes along with a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Erie Campbell; his daughter, Jessie M. Carter and his siblings, Mamie Gasque, Dorothy James, Bernice Campbell, Robert, Raymond, Arthur and Randy Campbell.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m., – 12:00 noon, Friday, October 9, 2020, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

