Alan Keith Hinton, Jr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alan Keith Hinton, Jr., was born on March 23, 1998, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Alan Keith, Sr. and Cynthia Burgess Hinton.

Alan completed his earthly transition 21 years later, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Summa Health, Akron, Ohio.

Alan was formally educated in the Youngstown city school system and was a 2016 graduate of Liberty High School. He was a performing arts student at Eastern Gateway Community College, Youngstown Campus. Additionally, Alan had received certification from Pro-Model and Talent Management, Akron, Ohio, in Acting, Auditions and Modeling and Medication Administration at Siffrin.

Alan had been employed with New Beginnings Residential and was a former employee of Siffrin. He was a life long member of People’s Chapel Church of God.

Alan’s interest were fashion, modeling and spending time with his family and friends. He was a compassionate young man who “just want to enjoy” his life. Alan possessed a meticulous fashion style and pristine coifed hair which definitely justified his moniker- “Dread head Ken.”

Alan left indelible memories with his parents, Alan K., Sr. and Cynthia, Youngstown, Ohio; a “special” mother, Mrs. Dana (Cametrius) Adams, Girard, Ohio; Godmother, Ms. Roselle Arnold, Austintown, Ohio; three siblings, Mr Altereek Hinton, Plainsfield, New Jersey, Mr. Alan L. Hinton, Norfolk, Virginia and Ms Alveta K. Burgess, Youngstown, Ohio; three nieces, including Mrs. Dayshawna D. Hinton-Case, Norfolk, Virginia; three nephews, including Master Brycen Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio; two grandnephews, twins, Masters Alexander and Amir Case; Goddaughter, Miss Sa Mia Stoutmire, Liberty Township, Ohio; several aunts and uncles; three grandaunts and uncles; numerous cousins and friends, including his best friends, Ms Da’JeAuna Adams, Niles, Ohio and Mr. Kavon McClain, Youngstown, Ohio.

Alan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wallace and Annah Robinson-Burgess and Joseph E. Sr. and Lillie P. Porter-Hinton and Godmother, Mrs. Belle Wright.

Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 511 W. Rayen Ave. and Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 2821 Hillman Street, Youngstown, Ohio, with the funeral service starting directly after at 10:00 a.m.