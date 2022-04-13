YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Alan D. Williams, Jr., 48, Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Cleveland Clinic.



Alan was born November 9, 1973 in Youngstown, a son of Alan and MaryAnn Welcher Williams, Sr.

He was a 1992 East High School graduate in Youngstown, Ohio.

Shortly after graduating he made his home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was an active member of Bethlehem Temple Apostolic Church in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, where he was a part of many ministries.



He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his mother, MaryAnn of Youngstown; his only son, Alan D. Williams III of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which he called his “MIni-Me” and “Poohbear”; a brother, Lamont (Claudia) Williams, Sr. of Youngstown; two sisters, Catrina Williams of Virginia and Kimberly Williams of Youngstown and a host of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Alan D. Williams, Sr.



Funeral service will be Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the Bethlehem Temple Apostolic Church, at 29 South 6th Street, Duquesne, Pennsylvania.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home and 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, April 16 at the church.



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this hour of bereavement.

