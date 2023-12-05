YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan C. Reid, Jr., 55 of Youngstown Ohio, made his transition from his life on Wednesday November 29, 2023.

He was born September 11, 1968 to Alan C. Reid and Patricia J. Anderson Reid in Youngstown, Ohio.

He graduated from The Rayen High School in 1986. He also attended Cleveland State University.

He worked at Mercy Health Hospital and counseled people with drug related problems.

He spoke at numerous events throughout the county. He also loved football and basketball and was a part of the 1984-1985 State Championship Team at The Rayen High School. Alan was also a Music Lover and Avid Funkadelic Fan.

He leaves to cherish his loving mother Patricia J. Anderson Reid and son Anthony Ckealan Reid of Youngstown, Ohio. Also, two aunts Denise “Dee Dee” Hill, JacQueline ‘Jackie” Taylor, his uncles John (Jackie) Haywood, Joseph (Joey) Reid of Youngstown, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his father Alan C. Reid Sr. and his son Alan C, Reid, III, and lots of other relatives.

Funeral service will be Friday, December 8, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Friends may call from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Please remember the Reid Family in your daily prayers.