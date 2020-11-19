Agnes Dean, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, November 14, 2020 Agnes Dean 83 years old departed t this life she went home to be with the Lord with her children by her side at 1:38 p.m.

Agnes was born September 5, 1937 in Salineville, Ohio.

She worked for Republic Steel, L.E. Blacks and F.D. Mason Funeral Homes as well as various other jobs.

She was active in five bowling leagues for 51 years, the Penn Ohio Travelers, The Monday Night Mix, as well as Mamas and Papas, The Youngstown Travelers and the Rockettes Senior Ladies. She was the anchor bowler for her teams and actively bowled her last game November 6, 2020.

She was a member of Rising Star Baptist Church and actively would be helped in the kitchen.

She leaves four children, William Dean, Sandra Vargas, Darrell “Kitty” Dean and Paulette Dean; 15 grandchildren and 26 great- grandchildren; a son Gary McCullough whom she reared, a daughter of love, Judy Dear; two special friends, Paulette Armstrong and Stephanie Solomon; her special brother, Ronnie Jones and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lily Mae Jones, her daughter, Terry A. Dean, three grandsons, Anthony Williams, Andre Harrison and Roosevelt Walker, her siblings, Johnamae Jones, Frank, Robert and Norman Jones.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a. m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rising Star Baptist Church, where a service funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family during this difficult time.

