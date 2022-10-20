YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at New Bethel Baptist Church, for Adrian “Smooie” Kimbrough of Columbus, Ohio, formerly from Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born September 12, 1995 to Adrienne Kimbrough Zarlengo of Columbus, Ohio and Andre Madison of Youngstown, Ohio.

He was lovingly called Smooie by his love ones.

Adrian unexpectedly transitioned on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the age of 27.

He enjoyed shopping, family, listening to music and dancing. Oh and let’s not forget dressing in only the finest and the life of the party.

Adrian attended Austintown Fitch High School.

He was presently employed at River Vista Behavorial Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, a job he loved so much and considered the staff his extended family .

He is survived by his mother and father and 14 siblings, Sable Leflore of Columbus, Ohio, Tracee (MarTwan) Treharn, Keyairia, Braniesha, Kamaree, Alexis, Shicka, DeAndre, Jaelyn, Cameron, Andre, Jr., Tyran, Tremaine, Dontae and George Leflore, all of Youngstown, Ohio, LaVail of Charleston, South Carolina and Dion Leflore of Atlanta, Georgia. He also leaves an aunt, Nephateria Kimbrough and uncle, Marniese Kimbrough, who helped raised him; his grandparents, Anita (Jerry) Morton, Pam Jusino and Sherie Hopkins, who both shared in his rearing; his special aunts he adored, Kim Cowan, Sherry Williams, Tracey Sheperd and Sabrina Williams; his long time SPECIAL friend, Denesha McQueen and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that loved him dearly.

He was met at Heaven’s gate by his brothers, George Leflore, Jr. and Daylyn Madison; grandparents, Eleanor (Charles) McCoy, Lawrence Walker, Shirley Madison and John West; great-grandparents, Vivian (Charles) Kimbrough and Lorraine Spencer; his bonus dad, Ralph Zarlengo; aunt, Charlayne Kimbrough; an uncle, Charles McCoy and a niece, Martaya Treharn.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m Thursday, October 20, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21 at the church prior to services.

Please wear your mask over your mouth and nose temperatures will also be checked when entering rules will be strictly enforced at the church.

