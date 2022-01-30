YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Addie Mae Robinson was born November 16, 1923 in Hernando, Florida and departed this life on Sunday January 23, 2022 at Park Vista Nursing Home in Youngstown Ohio.

She lived in Trenton New Jersey and retired from the Trenton school district. She enjoyed going to church, reading and knitting.

She was proceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lee Robinson; her children, Leandra and Willie and her brother, Danny.

Addie’s memory will be cherished forever by her son, Nathaniel Robinson; three grandchildren, Lashea, Jamal and Jermaine; 15 great-grandchildren; her daughters-in-law, Barbara Fuller and Cathy Ricks and a host of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Please follow CDC guidelines of social distancing, wearing your mask over your mouth nose will be required.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.