YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Addie L. Harris 83, Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, August 26, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones after an extended illness at Austinwoods Nursing Home.

Addie was born July 3, 1940 in Marks Mississippi one of ten children born to Alvadas and Louise Howard Harris.

She lived in Warren, Ohio for over 75 years until family members relocated her to Youngstown.

She retired from Trumbull Memorial Hospital, after working as a nursing assistant for 28 years.

She enjoyed going to church reading her Bible, crossword puzzles and watching game shows but most importantly, playing with Journee Roz-Amor, her great-great-niece.

She was a faithful member of Nevels Temple Church of God In Christ, where she served as a Church Mother and Prayer Warrior.

She is survived by one sister-in-law, Mary F. Harris; one nephew and two nieces whom she reared as children, Neysa (Keith) Waller, Nina (Craig) Wade and Darius Wade; Veronica Clay; a Goddaughter, Monaca Barnes and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, ML Harris and Johnnie B. Harris, Sr.; eight sisters, Delzura Jennings, Rozetta Harris, Cora Harris, Ada Harris, Lillie Harris and Luevenia Wade; a sister who passed as an infant; a sister-in-law, Annie Pearl Harris; eight nephews and one niece.

Funeral service will be Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nevels Temple COGIC, where friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Please be mindful that the Covid-19 virus is once again spreading. Please consider wearing your mask when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was give the honor to serve the family during this bereavement hour. Please keep the Harris family in your prayers.