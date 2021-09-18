Addie D. Donley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Addie D. Donley, 65 of Youngstown, departed this life Monday, September 13, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital.

Ms. Donley was born May 18, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Frank Donley, Jr. and Alzona Morris Donley.

A loving mother, her favorite pastimes were drawing and interacting with her grandchildren, which made her happy and gave her peace.

Addie was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, two children, Michael Donley, Sr. and Irrin Donley, both of Youngstown; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Donley, Jr. and Walter Donley both of Youngstown and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Walter Donley.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of mourning.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.