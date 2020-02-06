Adam Joshua Devine, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Adam Joshua Devine 36, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Devine was born April 24, 1983 in Las Vegas, Nevada, a son to Michael and Aretta Southerland-Devine.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; his wife, Julie Ulrich; his children, Judah and Israel Devine and special son, Hunter; his siblings, Tabbatha Belle Bennett, Michael Ray Devine II and Raven P.L. James; his grandparents, Ronald and Corrine Devine; his aunts, Lynda J. Devine, Maxine Kuzan and Patti Bilbao; his great-great-aunt, JoAnn McDowell; his uncle, Willis Southerland, Jr.; his cousin, Clyde Robinson; his niece, Brylee; his nephews, Christopher, Mickey III, Jared, Nathanael and Malchi and a host of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willis and Lois Southerland; a brother, John Devine; his aunt, Doris Crawford and his uncles, Jeffrey Southerland, Sr., Ronald, Frank and John Devine.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Rising Star Baptist church.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

