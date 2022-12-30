CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ada Velez, 83, of Campbell, departed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022 at her residence.

Ms. Velez was born May 27, 1939, in Puerto Rico a daughter to Carmen Velez.

She worked for Matthew Lamp Shades for over 45 years.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Angel Martinez and Daisy Deliberti and her grandchildren, Chris, Samantha, Brenda, Tracy, Lilly and Keith and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her daughter, Brenda Deliberti.

There will be no service or calling hours; the family will celebrate Ada’s life privately.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.